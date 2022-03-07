Minter Network Trading Down 36% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $6,955.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00204907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00189302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,554,465,280 coins and its circulating supply is 5,349,255,713 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

