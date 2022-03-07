Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.14

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.14 and last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 6132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,860,955 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,095,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,379,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

