Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003892 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $113.23 million and approximately $227.91 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00043169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.62 or 0.06562365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.39 or 1.00073971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.