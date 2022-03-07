Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

MBRX opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 579,025 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

