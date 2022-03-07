Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.30 Million

Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $105.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $464.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRI traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. 137,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

