Monero Classic Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.67 million and $33,393.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00415215 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 316.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.