Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $328.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.60 million and the lowest is $325.95 million. Monro reported sales of $305.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Monro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 264,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. Monro has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

