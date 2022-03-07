Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

NYSE MEG opened at $46.04 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

