Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,702 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 12,734.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

