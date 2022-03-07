Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

