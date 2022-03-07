Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $8,210,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $159.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.