Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 316 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA stock opened at $838.29 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $952.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $927.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

