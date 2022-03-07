Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $101.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.79, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

