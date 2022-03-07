Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 40,710 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,710 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.