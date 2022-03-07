Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 40,710 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,710 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

