Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $405.09.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.69. 1,156,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,431. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $286.12 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

