Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 28.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 299.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 705,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 529,240 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE HFC opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

