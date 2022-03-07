Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

