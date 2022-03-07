Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

