Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 265,000 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 265,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $5,697,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay stock opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.08. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

