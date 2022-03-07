Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 233,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48.

IMBI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

