Morgan Stanley Acquires 145,424 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GoPro were worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GoPro by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GoPro by 3.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 115,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.