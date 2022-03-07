Morgan Stanley Buys 34,737 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

