Morgan Stanley Has $17.20 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HP opened at $39.49 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

