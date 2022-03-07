Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $16,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $90.39 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.