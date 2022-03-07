Morgan Stanley Sells 328,197 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bally’s by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

BALY stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

