Morgan Stanley Sells 48,362 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $21.22 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

