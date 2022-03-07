Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, dropped their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
MSGM opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $27.46.
Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
