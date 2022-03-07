Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MSGM opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

