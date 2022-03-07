mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $467,618.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.47 or 0.99902653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.82 or 0.00270538 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.