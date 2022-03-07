My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 17% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $857,934.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.12 or 0.06697216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.36 or 1.00003464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047374 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

