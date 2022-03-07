Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 676,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

