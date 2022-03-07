Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 676,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
