National Bank Financial Upgrades MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) to Outperform

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of MEGEF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 325,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

