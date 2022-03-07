National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NTIOF traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.39. 10,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $88.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

