Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NTZ stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.28. 570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.79. Natuzzi has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

