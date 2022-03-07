Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Navigator were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Navigator by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $580.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

