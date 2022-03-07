Nepsis Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,707 shares during the period. Fulgent Genetics accounts for about 2.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.96. 20,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

