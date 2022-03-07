Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UEPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali acquired 24,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $135,153.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 78,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 276,679 shares of company stock worth $1,342,082. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 598,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,293,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.25.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.