NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NTES traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,796. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

