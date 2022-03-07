Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STIM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock worth $135,382 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

