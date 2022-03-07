Newmont Co. (NGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Newmont stock opened at C$94.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$74.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.25 and a twelve month high of C$95.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.59.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

