Newmont Co. (NGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
Newmont stock opened at C$94.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$74.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.25 and a twelve month high of C$95.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.59.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.
Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.
Featured Articles
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.