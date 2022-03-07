News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.67

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 19862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get News alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 52.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in News by 34.4% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in News in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in News by 65.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.