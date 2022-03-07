Next Capital Management LLC Buys 218 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 123,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

