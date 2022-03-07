Next Capital Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after buying an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.85. The company had a trading volume of 239,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

