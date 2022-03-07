Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

NYSE:NOC traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,758. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $295.87 and a twelve month high of $477.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,298. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.