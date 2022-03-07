Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

NYSE:PPG traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.53. 124,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,967. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.