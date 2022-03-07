NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $7.70 to $9.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 31310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

