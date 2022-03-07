Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 60.1% in February

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the January 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.35. 515,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. On average, analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

