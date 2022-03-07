NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 24920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
