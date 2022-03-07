Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NSTB opened at $9.76 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $23,571,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 213.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 775,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

