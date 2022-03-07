Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NCLH opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

