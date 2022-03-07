NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of NOV opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

